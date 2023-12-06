BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
World

Biden to announce $175mn for Ukraine, press Congress for more

Reuters Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 10:47pm

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will announce $175 million in additional Ukraine aid during remarks at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, a US official said, while urging Congress to pass his national security funding request.

The White House warned this week that the US is running out of time and money help Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion.

US announces new military assistance package for Ukraine valued at $250 million

By mid-November, the US Defense Department had used 97% of $62.3 billion in supplemental funding it had received and the State Department had used all of the $4.7 billion in military assistance funding it had been allocated, US budget director Shalanda Young said this week.

Joe Biden White House Ukraine aid US Defense Department

