BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,442 Increased By 65 (1.02%)
BR30 22,781 Increased By 404.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh 80-4 at lunch after New Zealand spinners strike early

AFP Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 12:37pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: New Zealand spinners Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel took two wickets each to reduce Bangladesh to 80-4 at lunch on the first day of the second and final Test in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Mushfiqur Rahim (18) and Shahadat Hossain (14) were at the crease at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium as the hosts attempted to rebuild from a poor start.

Bangladesh, who are chasing a first-ever Test series win over the Black Caps and lead 1-0, won the toss and elected to bat.

Bangladesh name Najmul captain for New Zealand Tests

Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan put on 29 runs in the opening stand before Bangladesh lost four wickets for 18 runs to be reduced to a dismal 47-4.

Santner, who came into the side for Ish Sodhi in the tourists’ only change, made the breakthrough when Zakir lofted a catch to Kane Williamson at mid-on after making eight runs.

Patel forced Mahmudul to give a catch to Tom Latham at short leg for 14 in the next over.

Tom Blundell then took a sharp catch behind the stumps as Mominul Haque (five) got an inside edge off Patel’s next over.

Santner then trapped in-form skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto leg-before for nine.

Najmul was initially declared not out by the on-field umpire before the decision was reversed on review.

Bangladesh were unchanged from their 150-run victory in Sylhet in the first Test.

Tom Latham Daryl Mitchell Glenn Phillips Najmul Hossain Shanto New Zealand vs Bangladesh test

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh 80-4 at lunch after New Zealand spinners strike early

Bulls continue their charge at PSX as KSE-100 gains over 600 points

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

Read more stories