Volunteer Day CERTs’ challenge starts

LAHORE: The 7th International Volunteer Day Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) Challenge started here at the Emergency Services Academy on Tuesday.

A total of 59 CERTs/ Volunteer teams from across Pakistan, including a team from China, are participating in the three-day challenge that will conclude on Thursday.

All teams will be provided opportunity to exhibit their community action for disaster response skills including mass casualty incident (MCI) management, Light Search & Rescue, Basic Life Support & First Aid, as well as Response to Fire and Water Emergencies.

The Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer welcomed all Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs). Dr Rizwan Naseer formally inaugurated the challenge.

