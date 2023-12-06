LHC seeks reasons behind preventive detention of Khadija

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the law officer to submit the reasons for preventive detention of PTI activist Khadija Shah by the caretaker cabinet of Punjab on Wednesday (today).

The court was hearing a petition by the husband of Khadija Shah challenging her 30-day preventive detention ordered by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore under section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Earlier, a law officer told the court that the matter was taken up by the provincial cabinet which upheld the detention of the petitioner’s wife. The court asked the law officer whether the detained activist had been supplied with a copy of the cabinet’s decision. The law officer said it would take time as all members of the cabinet were required to sign the decision.

The petitioner, Jahanzeb Amin, pleaded that the DC issued the impugned detention order to frustrate the release of the activist following bail in all four cases relating to the May 9 riots registered against her.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023