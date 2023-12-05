BAFL 46.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
France puts country on ‘high’ alert for bird flu

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 01:59pm

PARIS: France raised the risk level of bird flu to ‘high’ from ‘moderate’ on Tuesday after the detection of new cases of the disease, forcing poultry farms to keep birds indoors to stem the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The decision, taken by the agriculture ministry, was published in the Official Journal on Tuesday.

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has led to the culling of hundreds of millions birds worldwide in recent years.

It usually strikes during autumn and winter and has been spreading in many European countries in the past weeks, including Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Japan reports first bird flu outbreak of season, culling 143,000 chickens

France said last week that it had detected a first bird flu outbreak on a farm this season in Brittany, in the northwest of the country.

The “high” risk level implies that all poultry should be kept inside on farms and additional security measures taken to avoid a spread of the disease.

Although the bird flu is harmless in food, its spread is a concern for governments and the poultry industry due to the devastation it can cause to flocks, the possibility of trade restrictions and a risk of human transmission.

To counter the disease, France launched a vaccination campaign in early October, initially limited to ducks, which can easily transmit the virus without showing symptoms.

