Asad Qaiser sent to judicial remand

Amjad Ali Shah Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

PESHAWAR: A district and sessions court in Mardan on Sunday sent the PTI leader Asad Qaiser to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to violent protests in the country on May 9.

The PTI leader was presented before a court in Mardan. During the hearing, police submitted a request seeking Qaiser’s physical remand.

The court rejected the police’s request for the physical remand of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and sent the PTI leader to jail.

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, who had recently been granted bail by a session court, was re-arrested again on Saturday in a fresh case filed in Mardan district. Mardan District and Sessions Courts Judge Mohammad Zaib granted bail to Asad Qaiser against surety bonds worth Rs 100,000. However, following his release from central prison, police re-arrested Qaiser, citing his suspected involvement in the store attack.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3. The ACE booked Qaiser over his alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for Swabi’s Gajju Khan Medical College.

Yesterday, a sessions court in Mardan accepted the bail application of the former National Assembly speaker and issued his release order in a case related to May 9 riots. But soon after his release, the City Police re-arrested him in a new case registered in Mardan.

