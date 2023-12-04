BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-04

East Africa force starts withdrawal from Congo

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

GOMA (Congo): Scores of Kenyan troops flew out of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, marking the start of the withdrawal of a regional force after Kinshasa did not renew its mandate to help fight M23 rebels.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has repeatedly criticised the East African Community force since its deployment in Nov. 2022 for failing to enforce the withdrawal of the M23, a rebel group claiming to represent the interests of ethnic Tutsis.

The presidency announced it would not be renewing its mandate after an EAC summit in late November.

With the mandate due to expire on Dec. 8, Kenyan soldiers were seen lining up on Sunday to board two planes on the tarmac of the airport in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, a Reuters reporter said. A different force from the Southern African Development Community is due to replace the EAC troops, but the date of its arrival and the length of its mandate have not been announced.

The strategic reshuffling highlights the difficulty of stabilising the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, where Congo declared a state of siege two years ago to address worsening militia violence.

Congo East Africa force

Comments

1000 characters

East Africa force starts withdrawal from Congo

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Expulsion of illegal Afghans: Three top US officials set to visit country

Getting NSC a must for transfer of KE shares

Israeli bombing of Gaza intensifies

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Houthis target two Israeli ships in Red Sea

Global regulators propose tougher scrutiny of voluntary carbon markets

Paris attack leaves German tourist dead and two hurt

National Assembly seats reduced by six

Aspen chooses NY over London for $4bn IPO: FT

Read more stories