Health science advancements have increased life expectancy: expert

PESHAWAR: Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paraplegic Centre Peshawar, has said that due to the revolutionary changes in medical science, the average age of people is continuously increasing. However, in such situations, physical disability could become a serious threat to humanity that requires immediate focus to all the causes, he added.

He expressed these views speaking in Special Programme on Radio Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar in connections with International Day of People with Disabilities. Dr. Latifullah Umarzai hosted the special programme.

Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas said that if the principles of proper diet and exercise are adopted like developed nations, then most diseases and medications including diabetes and blood pressure can be avoided in Pakistan. Similarly, he said, cousins’ marriages and discouraging children from motor cycling can also block pathways to physical disabilities. He said the use of motorcycle helmets and strict adherence to traffic laws can also prevent people from becoming disabled. Likewise, he said that in Pakistan, there are millions of patients with severe head injuries in various accidents and thousands of disabled people suffer due to spinal cord injuries, but there is a serious lack of effective treatment facilities for them, on which the government and the public need all attention to address it for good.

On this occasion, the host Dr. Latif and a number of listeners paid tribute to Dr. Ilyas Syed for his selfless services for successfully running the only Spinal Cord Injury Institute in Pakistan and devotion for the rehabilitation of the physically challenged who also demanded the highest civil award for him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023