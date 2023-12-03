Lawyers rally against Gaza genocide

KARACHI: Karachi’s lawyer community on Saturday staged a “Gaza March” to show unity with the oppressed Palestinians and condemn the occupying Jewish state of Israel that is murdering children and women in its continuing war against Palestine.

Lawyers rallied from Karachi Bar Association (KBA) office to MA Jinnah Road chanting slogans against the Zionists for bombing hospitals, schools and homes in Gaza. Prominent amongst the rally participants were KBA President Amir Saleem and Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman who strongly condemned the Israeli aggression.

Amir Saleem urged the nation to continue its boycott of Israeli products, saying that the products made by the Jewish state of Israel are banned in the city court’s precinct.

Hafiz Naeem called the existence of Israel a “violation of the law and justice”, saying that the Zionist state’s continuing bombardments of Gaza killing innocent people including women and children is a crime against humanity.

