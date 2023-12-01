Chinese CG visits EPZA, highlights CPEC’s ‘promising’ future

KARACHI: The Chinese Consul General in Karachi Yang Yundong highlighted the promising future of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He emphasised that the CPEC’s focused on high quality development, will elevate the China-Pakistan strategic partnership to greater heights, contributing to regional peace and prosperity.

The Chinese CG said this while visiting Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) Head Office along with high-level delegation.

The Chinese envoy said that industrial cooperation with EPZA has encouraged and increasing number of Chinese enterprises will come to EPZ for industrial cooperation.

Chairman EPZA, Dr Saifuddin Junejo in his introducing remarks underscored the importance of Pakistan-China relations in the contemporary world and strategic significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan’s economic transformation and regional prosperity.

Pakistan and China are interlinked on friendship front sharing areas of mutual interest on many economic and cultural fronts. Due to our eternal friendship spread over many decades Pakistan and EPZA offers excellent investment opportunities to Chinese businesses.

The chairman EPZA while addressing a delegation from China said that EPZA is already providing excellent facilities to the investors which can be compared with other industrial zones in the world.

The EPZA is also planning to establish multi-product EPZ on 1500 acres land. This location will help in facilitating easy and cost-effective import and export besides skilled labour will also be easily available in the area.

Further he said that ancient social and economic relations with China are strengthening with every passing day.

The EPZA and Pakistan will provide friendly environment to Chinese industrialist and investors.

