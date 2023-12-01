2,100 children of martyrs, heroes provided jobs: IGP Punjab

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that alive nations never forget their martyrs and heroes, brave martyrs and ghazis who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty of protecting the country and citizens will always live in our hearts, all measures have been taken for the welfare of the families of such brave martyrs.

IGP Punjab said that 2100 children of martyrs and officials who died during service were provided with jobs, department is providing plots for construction of houses to all the martyrs who embraced martyrdom before 2017.

He said that more than 15,000 departmental promotions were given in the last few months which are more than the total promotions of the last twenty years. Next month and in January 2024, another 3,200 more will be given promotions based on merit and seniority. He further said that service delivery, welfare of force, take care of families of martyrs will continue. He expressed these views while addressing the families of police martyrs at Gymkhana Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday.

According to the details, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar paid a special visit to Dera Ghazi Khan. Additional Chief Secretary Home Shakeel Ahmed was also accompanied by IG Punjab. On reaching Gymkhana Dera Ghazi Khan, Regional Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan Captain Sajjad Hasan Khan (Rtd) and District Police Officers received the IG Punjab.

Under the chairmanship of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, a ceremony was held to give plots to the families of martyrs of DG Khan Region Police at Gymkhana Club. In the ceremony, IG Punjab met the families of police martyrs who were specially invited from across the region and listen the problems faced by them and issued orders to solve them immediately. IG Punjab distributed ownership rights letters of residential plots to the families of 36 police martyrs before 2017. The families of 08 martyrs of Dera Ghazi Khan, 13 martyrs of Rajanpur and 15 martyrs of Muzaffargarh district have received ownership letters.

In the ceremony, IG Punjab paid tribute to the martyred police and families. RPO DG Khan Captain Sajjad Hasan Khan (Retd) in his address said that plots have been given to the families of 59 martyrs before 2017 in DG Khan region, department will serve the families of the martyrs and provide full treatment for their problems. District Dera Ghazi Khan Head Constable Noor Muhammad, Constable Muhammad Arif, Ayaz Ahmed, Muhammad Salim, Faiz Al Hasnain, Muhammad Iqbal, Ghulam Abbas, Fakhr-u-ddin, Muzaffargarh District ASI Latifullah, Head Constable Fida Hussain, Head Constable Nazar Muhammad, Head Constable Rashid Ahmed. Constable Mukhtiar Hussain, Sajid Parvez, Muhammad Iqbal, Mumtaz Ahmed, Saifullah, Sajjad Hussain, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Asif, Peerbakhsh, Arshad Ali. Rajanpur District Sub-Inspectors Ghulam Hussain, ASI Muhammad Nadeem Mazari, ASI Tasawar Hussain. ASI Arshad Jameel, Head Constable Ghulam Murtaza Shah, Constables Hamad Aziz, Muhammad Latif, Adnan Farid, Ghulam Akhtar, Amanullah, Muhammad Tariq, Shakeel Ahmed, Langri Muhammad Ashfaq are included.

