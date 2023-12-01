BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-01

2,100 children of martyrs, heroes provided jobs: IGP Punjab

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that alive nations never forget their martyrs and heroes, brave martyrs and ghazis who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty of protecting the country and citizens will always live in our hearts, all measures have been taken for the welfare of the families of such brave martyrs.

IGP Punjab said that 2100 children of martyrs and officials who died during service were provided with jobs, department is providing plots for construction of houses to all the martyrs who embraced martyrdom before 2017.

He said that more than 15,000 departmental promotions were given in the last few months which are more than the total promotions of the last twenty years. Next month and in January 2024, another 3,200 more will be given promotions based on merit and seniority. He further said that service delivery, welfare of force, take care of families of martyrs will continue. He expressed these views while addressing the families of police martyrs at Gymkhana Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday.

According to the details, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar paid a special visit to Dera Ghazi Khan. Additional Chief Secretary Home Shakeel Ahmed was also accompanied by IG Punjab. On reaching Gymkhana Dera Ghazi Khan, Regional Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan Captain Sajjad Hasan Khan (Rtd) and District Police Officers received the IG Punjab.

Under the chairmanship of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, a ceremony was held to give plots to the families of martyrs of DG Khan Region Police at Gymkhana Club. In the ceremony, IG Punjab met the families of police martyrs who were specially invited from across the region and listen the problems faced by them and issued orders to solve them immediately. IG Punjab distributed ownership rights letters of residential plots to the families of 36 police martyrs before 2017. The families of 08 martyrs of Dera Ghazi Khan, 13 martyrs of Rajanpur and 15 martyrs of Muzaffargarh district have received ownership letters.

In the ceremony, IG Punjab paid tribute to the martyred police and families. RPO DG Khan Captain Sajjad Hasan Khan (Retd) in his address said that plots have been given to the families of 59 martyrs before 2017 in DG Khan region, department will serve the families of the martyrs and provide full treatment for their problems. District Dera Ghazi Khan Head Constable Noor Muhammad, Constable Muhammad Arif, Ayaz Ahmed, Muhammad Salim, Faiz Al Hasnain, Muhammad Iqbal, Ghulam Abbas, Fakhr-u-ddin, Muzaffargarh District ASI Latifullah, Head Constable Fida Hussain, Head Constable Nazar Muhammad, Head Constable Rashid Ahmed. Constable Mukhtiar Hussain, Sajid Parvez, Muhammad Iqbal, Mumtaz Ahmed, Saifullah, Sajjad Hussain, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Asif, Peerbakhsh, Arshad Ali. Rajanpur District Sub-Inspectors Ghulam Hussain, ASI Muhammad Nadeem Mazari, ASI Tasawar Hussain. ASI Arshad Jameel, Head Constable Ghulam Murtaza Shah, Constables Hamad Aziz, Muhammad Latif, Adnan Farid, Ghulam Akhtar, Amanullah, Muhammad Tariq, Shakeel Ahmed, Langri Muhammad Ashfaq are included.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar

Comments

1000 characters

2,100 children of martyrs, heroes provided jobs: IGP Punjab

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

GDP, exports and FDI potential: ‘Overregulation, low productivity main hindrance’

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Body approved to condone import and export-related curbs

ECP reacts strongly to election ‘delay’ reports

MoF says PD may ink TDS deal with KE

Gas tariff hike: Karachi industrialists announce shutdown

FTO asks FBR to review ED regime

LHC, too, suspends SRO about tax on banks’ windfall income

Read more stories