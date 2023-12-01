Amendments in ECA: LHC adjourns proceedings in a plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday adjourned the proceedings in a petition of a citizen Mashkoor Hussain praying to the court to declare the amendments in the Election Commission Act as illegal and unconstitutional.

Earlier the petitioner’s counsel contended that amendments in question decrease the span of disqualification from life time to five years.

He said the Supreme Court had already interpreted the law hence the amendments in question are illegal and unconstitutional.

He, however, sought time to submit his arguments in details on next hearing.

The court accordingly allowed him time and adjourned the proceedings without fixing next date of hearing.

