BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
BIPL 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.68%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
DGKC 74.50 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (4.62%)
FABL 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FCCL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.49%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.26%)
GGL 12.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 112.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUBC 122.55 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.89%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
OGDC 109.09 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.72%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PIOC 106.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
PPL 93.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.96%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.67%)
SNGP 63.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.96%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
TRG 83.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.37%)
UNITY 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.27%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 6,224 Increased By 37.9 (0.61%)
BR30 21,621 Increased By 161.5 (0.75%)
KSE100 60,849 Increased By 347.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 20,320 Increased By 144.8 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ledecky rules 800 free again at US Open

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2023 10:39am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: Seven-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky eased to victory in the 800-meter freestyle on Wednesday in the opening race of the US Open Swimming Championships at Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ledecky, the three-time defending Olympic gold medalist and current world champion in the 800 free, posted a time of 8mins 15.91secs to win by almost 15 seconds.

Ledecky’s time was more than 11 seconds shy of her world record, set in 2016, and almost two seconds behind her winning time from last year’s US Open.

But the meet is a staging post for the 26-year-old Ledecky as she builds up towards next year’s Olympics, where she hopes to become the first woman ever to win four Olympic gold medals in one event.

The US Olympic team trials will be held in Indianapolis on June 15-23, 2024.

Fellow Olympian Paige Madden of Arizona State University, who is guided by former Michael Phelps coach Bob Bowman, finished second in 8:29.91.

Jillian Cox, a 19-year-old Texan who finished sixth at the World Championships in Fukuoka in July, was third.

China in control as backstroke king Qin sets new Asian Games mark

Ledecky will be back in the pool for the 400m freestyle heats on Thursday.

In the men’s 800 free, the withdrawal of world champion Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia left Tokyo Olympic champion Bobby Finke as the favorite, but he surprisingly finished off the podium.

Charlie Clark came from behind to beat David Johnston with a time of 7:50.49 while Ilia Sibirtsev’s time of 7:54.36 was enough to pip Finke for third.

The meet continues until Saturday and features several international stars alongside American Olympians with Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh, a 17-year-old four-time world champion, set to challenge Ledecky in the 400m free.

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel will race as he continues his return to the sport after a lengthy break.

Katie Ledecky US Open Swimming Championships Tokyo Olympic champion

Comments

1000 characters

Ledecky rules 800 free again at US Open

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Policy envisages transformation of non-strategic SOEs

$3bn deposit: SFD extends term for one year

Israel and Hamas agree to extend temporary truce

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

Defaulters’ utility connections to be cut: FBR starts serving notices with 30-day compliance time

FBR resolves Sino-Pak ‘trade gap’ issue

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow Discos to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

Recycling of ships: Accession to ‘Hong Kong Convention’ approved

Read more stories