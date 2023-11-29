BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New skipper Shan Masood wants Pakistan to ‘change history’ on Australia tour

AFP Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 03:37pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Newly appointed skipper Shan Masood set Pakistan a tough target on Wednesday for their forthcoming tour of Australia – make history.

Pakistan have never won a Test series in the 12 times they have toured down under, with the south Asian side losing the last 14 five-dayers in a row there.

But Masood, 34, who took over the Test side after Babar Azam relinquished the captaincy in all formats of cricket following Pakistan’s disastrous World Cup campaign, sees an opportunity.

“When you have not achieved something in history, then you have an opportunity to change it,” he told a news conference in Lahore ahead of the team’s departure.

“So we will make an effort to produce positive results for Pakistan and for the World Test championship.”

Pakistan are on the top of World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with wins in both Tests against Sri Lanka, while India are second and Australia third on the nine-team table.

But Australia are flying high after winning the last cycle of the championship and lifting the 50-over World Cup earlier this month.

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

The Test series starts with the first match in Perth from December 14, followed by Melbourne (December 26-30), and Sydney (January 3-7). Pakistan lost both Tests by an innings margin during their last tour – a series Masood was part of.

“We need to score 400 and then take 20 wickets,” said Masood of what was required.

“We did not do that on our last tour in 2019, so that is the goal.”

Masood admitted Australia would be high on confidence.

“The positive thing will be to have the belief to play well, and all those playing contribute to give Australia some tough times.”

Masood insisted the tourists had prepared well for this series.

“We tried to replicate the Australian conditions in our training camp in Rawalpindi, which has a bouncy pitch,” he said.

He also hailed the appointment of former England skipper Adam Hollioake, who coaches in Australia, as the team’s new batting coach.

“Teams hire people who have local knowledge, and he is an expert of Australian conditions so his appointment will help us to apply ourselves in those conditions.”

He also backed his predecessor Azam to have a big tour, saying the team’s batting “will go around him”.

“We want to play the type of cricket that our fans enjoy – a good and fighting brand,” he said.

Shan Masood

Comments

1000 characters

New skipper Shan Masood wants Pakistan to ‘change history’ on Australia tour

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

Imran Khan will not take part in intra-party polls, PTI announces

Inter-bank: rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting as Black Sea shutdowns support

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

Read more stories