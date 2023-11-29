CM Sindh pays surprise visit to Mono Technic Institute Kohsar

HYDERABAD: The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Former Justice Maqbool Baqar ordered an inquiry and forensic audit of STEVTA Sindh about utilization of funds, attendance of teachers and its repair and maintenance work.

The four -member inquiry team will be comprised on Chief Secretary Sindh, Commissioner Hyderabad, an expert of NED University and a financial expert.

While visiting mono technic STEVTA institute, CM Sindh inspected woodwork, plumbing, civil mechanical and welding classes and labs and visited all sections of the institute; there were less than 50 students present in the model class room in which CM Sindh showed anger and displeasure on principal of the institute Jyind Ali Kandhar on less number of students in class room.

During his visit CM Sindh asked names of different mechanical instruments and their working from Principal, teachers and students of institute which they were failed to answer. CM Sindh said that “if the principal and teachers are unaware about the names of instruments and their usage then what they will teach to students?”

CM Sindh also asked to students about the classes and practical work in institute and they replied that about one month ago classes were started and no practical work has been started yet. Showing his displeasure on Additional Regional director STEVTA Manzoor Chandio on his negligence of not visiting the institute he said that this college is not giving its proper technical education to students.

CM along with caretaker minister for local government Mubeen Jumani visited Badin bus stop where Municipal Commissioner Anis Dasti briefed to CM that Badin bus stop is a property of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and it comprises on ten acres of land. The CM Sindh has directed to secretary transport Asad Zamin to remove the encroachments and illegal occupations and submit its report within ten days. He also directed to make a scheme of bus terminal.

CM further directed to DIG Hyderabad Tariq Dharejo to ensure that drugs are not being supplied on the bus stop and all possible measures should be taken in this regard.

Earlier to this the Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Dharejo, DC Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi and SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh received CM Sindh at Hyderabad airport.

