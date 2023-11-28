BAFL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.77%)
Qatar’s economy grows 1% in Q2

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:45pm

ABU DHABI: The Gulf state of Qatar’s real gross domestic product grew 1% year on year in the second quarter, government estimates released on Tuesday showed.

Estimated quarterly GDP at constant prices, adjusted for inflation, stood at 170.1 billion Qatari riyals ($46.70 billion)compared to the estimate of 168.5 billion riyals for the same period last year, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority.

GDP rose 0.5% quarter-on-quarter from the first quarter.

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with France’s Total

Qatar, among the world’s top exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), recorded a budget surplus of 10 billion riyals ($2.74 billion) in Q2 despite lower revenue from hydrocarbons and a sharp rise in spending.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that Qatar’s economic growth had normalised in 2023 following the World Cup-driven boom, with a favourable medium-term outlook supported by LNG production expansion and reforms.

