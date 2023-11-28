BAFL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.65%)
Australia captain Kerr to miss Canada friendlies

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 11:21am

SYDNEY: Matildas captain Sam Kerr will miss Australia’s upcoming international friendlies against Canada in Langford and Vancouver because of a foot injury.

Striker Kerr will stay in London with her club Chelsea to receive treatment on the injury and has been replaced in the squad by uncapped 20-year-old midfielder Sarah Hunter, the team said.

Kerr scored a goal in Chelsea’s 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Women’s Super League on Sunday before being substituted after 81 minutes.

Australia, semi-finalists at the Women’s World Cup earlier this year, are already without injured goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold (arm) for the trip to Canada, where they will play friendlies on Friday and Tuesday.

Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with World Cup run

BC Place stadium in Vancouver will be renamed “Christine Sinclair Place” for the match on Tuesday night in honour of the Canada captain’s final appearance for her country.

