BAFL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.47%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
DFML 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 66.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.17%)
FABL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HBL 103.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.07%)
HUBC 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.47%)
OGDC 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.93%)
PAEL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PIOC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.65%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
SSGC 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
TPLP 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.61%)
UNITY 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 6,039 Increased By 11.3 (0.19%)
BR30 20,970 Increased By 60.2 (0.29%)
KSE100 59,201 Increased By 115.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,635 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-27

Broadcom closes $69bn VMware deal after China approval

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

BENGALURU: Broad-com on Wednesday closed its $69 billion acquisition of cloud-computing firm VMware after receiving regulatory approval in last major market China and ending a months-long saga.

The deal, one of the biggest globally when announced in May 2022, was the latest in CEO Hock Tan’s efforts to boost the chipmaker’s software business.

However, the transaction faced tough regulatory scrutiny across the world and the companies had delayed the closing date three times.

China’s regulatory approval came through on Tuesday after ongoing tensions with the US around tougher chip export control measures had stoked fears among some investors on the company’s ability to close the deal before the Nov. 26 deadline.

China Broadcom VMware deal

Comments

1000 characters

Broadcom closes $69bn VMware deal after China approval

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

More captives, prisoners freed as Gaza truce extension mooted

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack

Prices of essential food items show upward trend

Karachi: anti-polio drive in seven districts to begin today

Indonesian envoy: Faisalabad business community hosts farewell dinner

OMAP urges ministry, Ogra to reconsider proposed weekly adjustments

PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories