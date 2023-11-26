BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jaiswal, Kishan help India to 235-4 against Australia in second T20

AFP Published 26 Nov, 2023 08:44pm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan hit quick fifties as India posted a mammoth 235-4 Sunday against Australia in the second Twenty20 international.

Jaiswal smashed a 25-ball 53 and fellow left-hander Kishan hit 52 off 32 deliveries after Australia invited the hosts to bat first in Thiruvananthapuram where evening dew is expected to play a part.

Jaiswal’s fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed with a measured 58 and Rinku Singh, a left-handed batsman, smashed an unbeaten nine-ball 31 to add to the Indian total.

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

Australia, who lost the first of the five matches four days after being crowned champions of the ODI World Cup, need 236 to level the series.

Jaiswal laid the foundations for the total after he raced to his fifty in 24 balls but soon fell to fast bowler Nathan Ellis, who got three wickets.

Jaiswal was severe on Sean Abbott and smashed the fast bowler for three fours and two sixes in a 24-run fourth over.

Kishan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, raised his fifty with a six off leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha before he got out to Marcus Stoinis.

India australia T20

Comments

1000 characters

Jaiswal, Kishan help India to 235-4 against Australia in second T20

UN says 61 trucks deliver aid in northern Gaza

COP28: Pakistan all set to plead its case

PM Kakar to embark on UAE visit today

India bid to free 41 trapped workers enters third week

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Israeli army kills 6 people in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

Ukraine says it downs 8 Russian drones in overnight attack

Read more stories