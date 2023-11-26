Jaiswal, Kishan help India to 235-4 against Australia in second T20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan hit quick fifties as India posted a mammoth 235-4 Sunday against Australia in the second Twenty20 international.

Jaiswal smashed a 25-ball 53 and fellow left-hander Kishan hit 52 off 32 deliveries after Australia invited the hosts to bat first in Thiruvananthapuram where evening dew is expected to play a part.

Jaiswal’s fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed with a measured 58 and Rinku Singh, a left-handed batsman, smashed an unbeaten nine-ball 31 to add to the Indian total.

Australia, who lost the first of the five matches four days after being crowned champions of the ODI World Cup, need 236 to level the series.

Jaiswal laid the foundations for the total after he raced to his fifty in 24 balls but soon fell to fast bowler Nathan Ellis, who got three wickets.

Jaiswal was severe on Sean Abbott and smashed the fast bowler for three fours and two sixes in a 24-run fourth over.

Kishan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, raised his fifty with a six off leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha before he got out to Marcus Stoinis.