BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Most Gulf markets in the red on falling oil prices

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2023 06:47pm

Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday in response to Friday’s fall in oil prices, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to trade higher.

Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell on Friday as the release of some hostages in Gaza reduced the geopolitical risk premium.

In Qatar, the index dropped 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.5% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank and a 1.5% decrease in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 0.8%, with top lender Commercial International Bank losing 2%.

UAE shares edge up on steady oil, Israel and Hamas truce

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, ending two sessions of losses, helped by a 1.2% rise in Elm Company.

OPEC+ has moved closer to a compromise with African oil producers on 2024 output levels, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters, after disagreements over those targets forced the group of oil-producing nations to postpone a key meeting.

The market is also waiting to see if Saudi Arabia extends its additional 1 million barrel per day (bpd) voluntary production cut, which is due to expire at the end of December.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.1% to 11,090

QATAR dropped 0.7% to 10,137

EGYPT lost 0.8% to 25,300

BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 1,951

OMAN rose 0.2% to 4,628

KUWAIT was up 0.1% to 7,320

Gulf markets Gulf stocks

