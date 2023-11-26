Post of ‘paediatric gastroenterologist’ created in LGH

LAHORE: In a bid to enhance the treatment facilities for liver, stomach and intestinal diseases in children and to prevent pediatric hepatitis, a new post of “Paediatric Gastroenterol-ogist” has been created in the Lahore General Hospital and Dr. Hooria Rehman has been appointed as Assistant Professor.

Dr Hooria Rehman has FCPS Pediatric Medicine & FCPS Paediatric (Gastroenterology and Hepatic) at her credit while she is highly qualified and experienced physician in this field.

Dr Hooria Rehman will also perform the responsibilities of diagnosis and treatment of children’s liver, stomach diseases and hepatitis while diagnosis and treatment of Peads both Indoors and Outdoors. Moreover Dr Hooria Rehman will also provide services of paediatric endoscopy which is pertinent for diagnosis of complicated gastrointestinal diseases and will cater the huge influx of children suffering from gastrointestinal, hepatic and metabolic diseases in Lahore General Hospital.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar termed the appointment of Dr Hooria Rehman as a good omen for children suffering from liver, stomach and other diseases. He added that this step of the Punjab Health Department is a very good initiative for creating unique and permanent vacancy of Paediatric Gastroenterology in Lahore General Hospital.

This step will provide extensive diagnostic and treatment facilities for children and will also help in prevention of hepatitis, liver diseases in Peads while it will also reduce already existing pressure on the Pediatric Department, he said. He said that LGH is already engaged in providing a state-of-the-art facilities in all departments and such initiatives will increase the facilities at the individual level in important areas, which is especially more concerning for patients coming from distant places.

