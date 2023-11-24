International Children’s Day: Minister concerned over large number of children out of school

LAHORE: Expressing concern that a large number of children are out of school in Pakistan, the caretaker Provincial Minister of Department of Health, Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Prof Dr Javed Akram said on Thursday that good education and good health are basic rights of children.

Speaking at a ceremony organized on the occasion of International Children’s Day at Al-Hamra Hall, the minister said, “We have to push for children to get their basic rights; the main purpose of creating the University of Child Health Sciences is to protect children from dangerous diseases.”

Secretary of Department of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Zahoor Hussain, Director General of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Mudassar Riaz Malik, former cricketer Aqib Javed, Azlan Butt from UNICEF, CEO of Lahore Qalandars Rana Atif, officers of Sanat Zaar and a large number of differently abled children also participated.

Prof Dr Javed Akram said that the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal is an institution for the welfare of humanity, which is working day and night for the improvement. The life of the Prophet (PBUH) is a good example for us, he said.

Director General Department of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Mudassar Riaz Malik said that before Lahore, an event was held in Faisalabad in connection with International Children’s Day. “Children are like flowers; we should know the rights of children,” he said, adding: “Good education is the basic right of children. Society should provide a safe environment for children. No society in the world can develop without giving children their basic rights.”

