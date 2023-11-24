BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
BIPL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.4%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 64.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
FABL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (7.44%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.64%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
GGL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
HBL 96.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 117.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.15%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
MLCF 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-2.6%)
PAEL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.48%)
PIBTL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.3%)
PIOC 107.18 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.3%)
PPL 90.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.02%)
PRL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.26%)
SNGP 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.03%)
SSGC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.21%)
TELE 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.79%)
TPLP 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 88.19 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (7.35%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.99%)
BR100 6,010 Increased By 66.1 (1.11%)
BR30 20,949 Increased By 24.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 58,900 Increased By 701.1 (1.2%)
KSE30 19,563 Increased By 187.9 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-24

International Children’s Day: Minister concerned over large number of children out of school

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

LAHORE: Expressing concern that a large number of children are out of school in Pakistan, the caretaker Provincial Minister of Department of Health, Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Prof Dr Javed Akram said on Thursday that good education and good health are basic rights of children.

Speaking at a ceremony organized on the occasion of International Children’s Day at Al-Hamra Hall, the minister said, “We have to push for children to get their basic rights; the main purpose of creating the University of Child Health Sciences is to protect children from dangerous diseases.”

Secretary of Department of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Zahoor Hussain, Director General of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Mudassar Riaz Malik, former cricketer Aqib Javed, Azlan Butt from UNICEF, CEO of Lahore Qalandars Rana Atif, officers of Sanat Zaar and a large number of differently abled children also participated.

Prof Dr Javed Akram said that the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal is an institution for the welfare of humanity, which is working day and night for the improvement. The life of the Prophet (PBUH) is a good example for us, he said.

Director General Department of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Mudassar Riaz Malik said that before Lahore, an event was held in Faisalabad in connection with International Children’s Day. “Children are like flowers; we should know the rights of children,” he said, adding: “Good education is the basic right of children. Society should provide a safe environment for children. No society in the world can develop without giving children their basic rights.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Prof Dr Javed Akram International Children’s Day

Comments

1000 characters

International Children’s Day: Minister concerned over large number of children out of school

FBR-Nadra body tasked to broaden tax base

Economic growth has to be backed by structural reforms: Shamshad

Nepra approves Rs1.52 per unit surcharge on KE consumers

Coal power project at Gwadar: Chinese firm shows ‘conditional’ willingness to commence work

Documented cigarette manufacturers, other sectors: FBR likely to increase prices of tax stamps

Rabi: ECC allows import of urea on G2G tender basis

Alteration in PD’s draft summary on KE issues proposed

CPEC second phase: Minister, China’s envoy discuss ways to expand cooperation

Auto sector: Govt mulling revalidating import quotas of new entrants

Bahria Town case: NBP directed to remit remittance amount to SC account

Read more stories