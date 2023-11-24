Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

KARACHI: Indian Passenger Airline Indigo Air on Thursday made an emergency landing at Jinnah Airport Karachi.

According to the details, the pilot of Indian aircraft, which was coming from Jeddah, contacted Karachi airport control tower on the early hours of Thursday and requested for landing permission on a ground of medical emergency.

Later the permission was granted and then Indigo aircraft was made medical landing at Karachi Jinnah International at 4:15 am.

When contacted PCAA spokesman, he confirmed the said incident, saying that a female passenger Johra Bi was found dead on examination. Later, the plane took the dead woman to India at 6:15 am.

