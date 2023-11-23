BAFL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.18%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.5%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
DGKC 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
FABL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.71%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.09%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
GGL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
OGDC 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.8%)
PAEL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.28%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.13%)
PIOC 107.45 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.56%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.84%)
PRL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.31%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
SNGP 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
SSGC 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.91%)
TELE 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.14%)
TPLP 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 88.20 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (7.36%)
UNITY 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,010 Increased By 66.1 (1.11%)
BR30 20,949 Increased By 24.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 58,900 Increased By 701.1 (1.2%)
KSE30 19,563 Increased By 187.9 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodity stocks lift UK’s FTSE 100

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:02pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, supported by a jump in energy shares, while mining stocks climbed as prices of both gold and copper rose.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.2% by 9:18 GMT, while the mid-cap index slipped 0.2%.

Shares of industrial metal miners gained 0.5% following an uptick in copper prices, with Antofagasta up 1.2%, leading gains on the FTSE 100.

Precious metal miners rose 0.1% as gold prices were up after a weaker US dollar and lower Treasury yields buoyed demand for bullion.

Oil and gas shares climbed 0.8%, leading sectoral gains, with heavyweight BP adding 1.1%.

Travel and leisure stocks were the top decliners, falling 0.9%. PZ Cussons said it expects only a minimal surplus cash position remaining in its Nigeria business beyond what is required for trading by the end of its current financial year.

The soap maker’s shares were up 1.3%. Jersey Oil & Gas shares surged 30.7% after the independent upstream energy company agreed to farm-out a 30% interest in the Greater Buchan Area licences to Serica Energy.

Meanwhile, most British households will face higher energy bills from January after regulator Ofgem increased its price cap by 5% to reflect a rise in wholesale energy prices.

FTSE 100 snaps two-day losing streak on Sage results

“Higher prices will add to pressure on the squeezed UK consumer over the high-usage winter months, threaten the recent energy-driven falls in UK inflation, and leave the UK hostage to higher natgas prices,” said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at trading and investment firm eToro.

UK's FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

Commodity stocks lift UK’s FTSE 100

Inflation expected to go over 28% in Nov following gas price hike: report

Inter-bank: rupee ends appreciation run against US dollar

Pakistan applies for BRICS membership: Foreign Office

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Chinese auto giant BYD ‘keen to invest’ in Pakistan’s EV sector, says Board of Investment

ECP orders PTI to hold intra-party polls within 20 days to retain bat symbol

Oil slips 1% on growing angst over delayed OPEC+ meeting

No Gaza hostage release before Friday, Israel, US say

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

Additional tax on windfall income, profits, gains: Banks given Nov 30 deadline to make payment

Read more stories