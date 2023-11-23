BAFL 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
FABL 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.39%)
FCCL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
FFL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
HBL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.36%)
HUBC 118.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.37%)
MLCF 39.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
OGDC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PAEL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.08%)
PIBTL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PPL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
PRL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
SSGC 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.61%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.02%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TRG 87.19 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (6.14%)
UNITY 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 6,008 Increased By 63.5 (1.07%)
BR30 20,988 Increased By 62.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 58,768 Increased By 569.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 19,536 Increased By 161.5 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Klinsmann urges China to free detained S.Korea player for Christmas

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2023 12:13pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SEOUL: South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann has called on the Chinese government to release World Cup midfielder Son Jun-ho in time for Christmas.

Beijing’s foreign ministry said in May that the 31-year-old had been detained “on suspicion of accepting bribes by non-state employees”, without giving details.

South Korean media reported that Son was being held in the northeastern province of Liaoning but there has been no news of his fate since.

Son had been with Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan since 2021 and played in three of his country’s four games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Klinsmann says PSG’s Lee on ‘new level’ for South Korea

“Now we have only one wish for Christmas,” German great Klinsmann told reporters after landing in South Korea following Tuesday’s 3-0 World Cup qualifying win away in China.

“That is to get Son Jun-ho released because until today, they have not proven anything that he did wrong.

“So we hope that the Chinese government will release him, hopefully before Christmas, to see his family,” Klinsmann added.

In a show of support, Klinsmann included Son in his squad for two friendlies in June despite his detention.

The Korea Football Association told AFP at the time that it had sent officials to China to seek Son’s release, but the player’s lawyer was “reluctant” to speak to them.

Jurgen Klinsmann

Comments

1000 characters

Klinsmann urges China to free detained S.Korea player for Christmas

Pakistan stocks’ merry run continues, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Inter-bank: rupee extends gains against US dollar

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

Oil down more than 1% as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Read more stories