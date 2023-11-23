Macron to unveil 2.1bn eur Novo Nordisk pharma investment in France

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will on Thursday inaugurate a 2.1 billion euro ($2.3 billion) investment by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk in France, his office said, pitching it as a sign of newly restored French industrial competitiveness.

The investment, for which no detail was provided by Macron’s office, will be based in Chartres, west of Paris, where Novo already employs nearly 2,000 people.

Novo is known for its hugely popular anti-obesity drug Wegovy.

The Elysee palace deemed it the most significant investment in the health sector of Macron’s mandates so far and said it would create 500 jobs.