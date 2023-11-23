BAFL 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Macron to unveil 2.1bn eur Novo Nordisk pharma investment in France

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 11:49am

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will on Thursday inaugurate a 2.1 billion euro ($2.3 billion) investment by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk in France, his office said, pitching it as a sign of newly restored French industrial competitiveness.

The investment, for which no detail was provided by Macron’s office, will be based in Chartres, west of Paris, where Novo already employs nearly 2,000 people.

France’s Macron to host Arab foreign ministers

Novo is known for its hugely popular anti-obesity drug Wegovy.

The Elysee palace deemed it the most significant investment in the health sector of Macron’s mandates so far and said it would create 500 jobs.

