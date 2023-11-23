Sindh govt bans sub-leasing of Auqaf Dept properties, orders rent review

KARACHI: The caretaker Sindh government has taken a bold step to curb corruption and enhance transparency within the Auqaf Department by imposing a ban on sub-leasing of all properties under the department’s purview across Sindh, including Karachi.

This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Auqaf Minister Omar Soomro in Karachi on Wednesday.

Minister Soomro acknowledged the rampant corruption within the department and emphasized the need for immediate action to address the issue. He stated that the ban on sub-leasing was a crucial step towards ensuring fair and transparent management of Auqaf Department properties.

The meeting also resulted in the formation of a committee comprising Additional Secretary Auqaf, Chief Administrator Auqaf, and Administrator Auqaf Karachi. This committee has been tasked with reviewing the current rents of all Auqaf Department properties and submitting a comprehensive report within 10 days. Additionally, the committee will assess the appropriate new rental rates for all properties.

Minister Soomro reiterated the government’s commitment to bringing transparency to the Auqaf Department. He warned that strict action would be taken against those found engaged in corrupt practices within the department. He also called for the submission of a detailed data report on the property taxes of the Auqaf Department.

The ban on sub-leasing and the establishment of a rent review committee are significant steps towards ensuring the responsible management of Auqaf Department properties and promoting transparency within the department. These measures are expected to deter corruption, increase revenue, and enhance the overall functioning of the Auqaf Department.