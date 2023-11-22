BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.93%)
BIPL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.55%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
DGKC 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.79%)
FABL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.52%)
FCCL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.31%)
GGL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
HUBC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.34%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 109.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PIOC 105.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PPL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.85%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.79%)
SSGC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.97%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.56%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
BR100 5,943 Increased By 94 (1.61%)
BR30 20,973 Increased By 293.9 (1.42%)
KSE100 58,167 Increased By 795.7 (1.39%)
KSE30 19,358 Increased By 311.3 (1.63%)
European stocks open higher before UK budget

AFP Published 22 Nov, 2023 01:34pm

LONDON: Europe’s main equity markets advanced at the open on Wednesday as investors shrugged off a tepid Asian performance before a key budget update in Britain.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.3 percent to 7,501.98 points ahead of UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt’s budget update, which is known as the Autumn Statement.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.4 percent to 7,257.95 and Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.3 percent to 15,942.64 points.

“A muted early trading session … as the rumour mill continues to grind about the seasoning Jeremy Hunt plans to sprinkle into the UK economy to try and improve its growth prospects,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aims to reinvigorate the economy and woo voters, as his Conservatives lag badly in polls behind the main opposition Labour party before next year’s expected election.

European stock markets open on mixed note

There are rising expectations of tax cuts when Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt delivers the Tories’ latest plans before parliament at 1230 GMT.

“Investors will be highly attuned to what the Chancellor plans as part of that recipe and tax cuts now look set to be a key ingredient, even though they risk turning up the heat on inflation,” added Streeter.

European stocks Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

