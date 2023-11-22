BAFL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
BIPL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.57%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FCCL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 96.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
HUBC 118.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.55%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 108.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.23%)
PAEL 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PIOC 106.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.83%)
PPL 89.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,874 Increased By 24.8 (0.42%)
BR30 20,773 Increased By 93.7 (0.45%)
KSE100 57,569 Increased By 197.2 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,099 Increased By 52 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-22

PRL inks licence deals with Honeywell UOP and Axens

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has signed pivotal license agreements with renowned industry leaders Honeywell UOP and Axens, for its ambitious Refinery Expansion and Upgrade Project (REUP).

The project aims to double PRL’s refining capacity from the current 50,000bpd to 100,000bpd and upgrade the existing configuration from hydro skimming to a deep conversion refinery, thereby enabling PRL to produce value added products and EURO V-compliant fuels that are environmentally preferable to legacy automotive fuels, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday said.

PRL has selected state-of-the-art process technologies from these global technology providers. Honeywell UOP has been selected for bottom-of-the-barrel conversion technology and naphtha processing. This includes the Residue Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Process, the LPG Merox process, and a Naphtha complex; featuring a naphtha hydrotreater and a CCR Platforming unit. Axens has been chosen to supply Prime G+®, Prime D™, and Polynaphtha™ to achieve Euro V gasoline and diesel specifications.

This collaboration is set to revolutionise PRL’s refining capabilities and contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

Zahid Mir, Managing Director and CEO of PRL, expressed enthusiasm about these collaborations, stating, “Our partnership with Honeywell UOP and Axens marks a significant milestone in our journey towards refinery modernization. These awards reflect our commitment to adopting advanced technologies for sustainable and efficient operations. We believe that these collaborations will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Pakistan’s energy landscape.”

This undertaking reflects PRL’s proactive role in shaping a future, where innovation converges with environmental responsibility, laying the foundation for a more sustainable and energy-efficient Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Refinery Limited PRL Honeywell UOP Refinery Expansion and Upgrade Project

Comments

1000 characters

PRL inks licence deals with Honeywell UOP and Axens

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

S African lawmakers vote to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel, shut embassy

IHC declares Imran’s jail trial illegal

CCoE all set to consider CTBCM final test run report

SBP adopts ‘VPN technology’ for DAP connectivity

Musharraf’s trial: SC says LHC not only disregarded but also invalidated its orders

‘One-state solution’: FO distances itself from Alvi’s statement

Read more stories