Results of PHEC Innovation Expo 2023 announced

LAHORE: The results of the competitions of the second All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2023 organized by the Punjab Higher Education Commission and the provincial universities were announced.

Chairman Dr. Shahid Munir announced the results, the research projects were divided into the departments of Medical Science, Engineering, Computer Science IT, Agriculture, Social Sciences, Business Education and Arts. Announcement of the results of the second All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2023 held in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission and the provincial universities.

Among the universities that won the first prize are Superior University, Punjab University, IT University, Beacon House National University, University of Health Sciences Lahore, Khawaja Fareed Engineering University first in two different categories and Women's University Multan; while the second ranked universities are UET. Lahore, UMT, LCW, Kohsar University, BZD Multan, Rawalpindi Women's University, Pir Meher Ali Shah Aird Agriculture University Rawalpindi and University of Home Economics Lahore are included. The first team was awarded Rs 100,000 while the second team was awarded Rs 50,000.

While addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Dr. Shahid Munir said that 450 research models of 47 universities were exhibited in Innovative Expo 2023. Punjab will continue to take steps to promote higher education science and technology.

Governor Punjab Engineer Balighur Rehman, Chairman Benazir Income Support Dr. Amjad Saqib, Federal Minister Wasi Shah, Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram, Former Minister Engineer Qamarul Islam, Chairman APSP Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, Chairman Crown Residency Kashif Nawaz Rrandhawa, Punjab Universities. Vice chancellors, deans of various departments of the university, local industry owners, officials, government policy makers and a large number of people from different walks of life were present.

Addressing the event, Governor Punjab Mian Balighur Rehman said that the organization of Innovation Expo was welcomed and the students have come up with new projects and ideas. This will definitely give them new opportunities to move forward. Undoubtedly a prosperous and sustainable future depends on modern knowledge and research. He said that the main purpose of universities is research and innovation. It is commendable to hold such a unique exhibition. Dr. Amjad Saqib said that intellectual abilities of the students are tested through the scientific exhibition. The organization of Innovative Expo by PHEC is welcome; Pakistan considers science and technology as the axis of development of the society.

Federal Minister Wasi Shah said that the purpose of the scientific exhibition is to provide opportunities for students to experience science and innovation in practical life, which is indispensable for development.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said that for the development of Pakistan, we have to teach our children modern education as well as skills. There is not a single biotechnology industry in Pakistan.

Kashif Nawaz Randhawa said that it is surprising that the nation whose education started from Iqra has lagged behind in education and development.

Cash prizes and honorary shields were also distributed to the students of various universities who took positions in research projects.

