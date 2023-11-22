BAFL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
Pakistan Startup Fund: DCO will help expand investor network: Minister

Tahir Amin Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) will help expand the investor network for the upcoming Pakistan Startup Fund.

This was stated by caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif, who held a virtual meeting with Secretary General DCO here on Tuesday.

Pakistan will be hosting DCO’s first event on Digital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) early next year for all the member states, he added. DCO member states are: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, and Jordan.

The meeting discussed matters related to facilitating Pakistani IT companies to expand business in DCO member states.

Dr Saif said that Pakistan has good relations with DCO member countries. DCO digital passport will be a one-stop shop to facilitate digital businesses in one country to expand to other member countries — starting with Pakistani companies wanting to expand to Saudi Arabia’s markets

He said DCO will help expand the investor network for the upcoming Pakistan Startup Fund.

The meeting was also attended by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Member International Coordination Ajmal Anwar Awan.

Dr Saif chaired a meeting to finalise the plan with HEC for improving the quality of Computer Science students in universities and their subsequent placement in the IT industry.

The meeting decided that HEC, PASHA, PSEB, and the National Computing Education Accreditation Council will be conducting a standardised test for quality assessment and placement of IT students in the final semester.

The PSEB will compile data about students who appear and pass the test. An industry co-opt programme will be institutionalised in the final semester, where students can get 6-9 credit units for working in the industry and gaining practical experience before they graduate.

The PASHA will work with the industry to ensure placement of students in IT companies who pass the test, and their subsequent job opportunities.

The meeting was attended by HEC Executive Director Dr Ziaul Qayyum, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, CEO Ignite Asim Shahryar Husain, and others.

startup DCO Pakistan Startup Fund

