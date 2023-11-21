BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.3%)
BIPL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
DFML 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
DGKC 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
FABL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
FCCL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.1%)
GGL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
HBL 96.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
HUBC 118.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.68%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.96%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
OGDC 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.32%)
PAEL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.39%)
PIOC 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.57%)
PPL 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.53%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10.68%)
SNGP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.23%)
SSGC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.78%)
TPLP 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
TRG 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.22%)
UNITY 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.47%)
BR100 5,848 Increased By 27 (0.46%)
BR30 20,671 Increased By 71.4 (0.35%)
KSE100 57,368 Increased By 289.7 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,045 Increased By 66.6 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 03:07pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday amid falling oil prices and on expectations the US Federal Reserve is likely done with interest rate hikes.

Stock markets have broadly rebounded in November, as a flurry of data that showed US inflation might be easing has spurred bets that the Fed is done with monetary tightening and rate cuts may be on the way next year.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the Fed, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.7% rise in ACWA Power Co and a 1.9% increase in Power and Water Utility Co For Jubail and Yanbu.

Most Gulf markets fall, Dubai gains

The Qatari benchmark added 0.3%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar advancing 1.3%. Separately, the chief of Hamas told Reuters on Tuesday that the Palestinian militant group was near a truce agreement with Israel, even as the deadly assault on Gaza continued and rockets were being fired into Israel.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.2%. Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - eased, reversing the previous day’s rally, as investors turned cautious ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ this Sunday when the producer group may discuss deepening supply cuts due to slowing global growth.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.2%, hit by a 0.4% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Gulf stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Inter-bank update: rupee rises further against US dollar

Hamas chief says close to truce agreement with Israel

IHC to announce verdict on Imran’s plea against jail trial today

Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases: Nawaz arrives at Islamabad High Court

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines over 8% in October

Ministry of Energy rebuffs ‘uncertainty’ around Saudi Aramco refinery project

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Fauji Foods eyes multiple Fauji Foundation businesses

Pakistan Refinery inks license agreements with Honeywell UOP, Axens

Oil retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Read more stories