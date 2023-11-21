BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.3%)
BIPL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
BOP 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.23%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.14%)
DGKC 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
FABL 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.7%)
FCCL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.2%)
GGL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
HBL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
HUBC 118.61 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.69%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
OGDC 108.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.37%)
PAEL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.03%)
PIOC 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.57%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10.68%)
SNGP 60.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.04%)
TPLP 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
TRG 81.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.47%)
BR100 5,847 Increased By 25.6 (0.44%)
BR30 20,667 Increased By 67.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 57,363 Increased By 285.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 19,044 Increased By 65.3 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei inches down as automakers skid on yen strength

Reuters Published November 21, 2023 Updated November 21, 2023 12:49pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended marginally lower on Tuesday, as the yen’s rebound against the dollar prompted a sell-off in automakers’ stocks.

The Nikkei inched down 0.1% to 33,354.14 after opening up 0.2% and trading marginally higher during the session. The broader Topix slipped 0.2% to 2,367.79.

“The Japanese market did not mirror the overnight Wall Street’s strength because of the yen’s gain against the dollar,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Wall Street’s three major stock averages closed higher overnight, with Nasdaq’s 1% rally leading the charge as heavyweight Microsoft hit a record high after it hired prominent artificial intelligence executives.

The yen regained its momentum as the dollar slipped to fresh milestone lows against major currencies as China guided the yuan higher.

Honda Motor lost 2.21% and Toyota Motor slipped 1.62%. Mazda Motor dropped 4.5%.

Tokyo shares end lower

The autos sector index fell 1.75% to become the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

A stronger yen weighs on exporters as it hurts the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

“Investors sold stocks also to lock in profits after the Nikkei hit its highest level in more than 30 years in the previous session,” said Ichikawa.

The Nikkei rose to its highest since March 1990 on Monday before reversing course to end lower.

Trading firms were weak, with Itochu falling 3.66% and Mitsui & Co losing 2.9%, The wholesales index lost 1.69%.

GS Yuasa tanked 10.82% after the battery maker announced a plan to raise as much as 47.2 billion yen ($315.47 million) in a sale of new shares and third-party allotment to Honda Motor.

Panel display maker Sharp jumped 9.52% to become the top performer on the Nikkei.

Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei inches down as automakers skid on yen strength

Inter-bank update: rupee rises further against US dollar

Hamas chief says close to truce agreement with Israel

IHC to announce verdict on Imran’s plea against jail trial today

Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases: Nawaz arrives at Islamabad High Court

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines over 8% in October

Ministry of Energy rebuffs ‘uncertainty’ around Saudi Aramco refinery project

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Fauji Foods eyes multiple Fauji Foundation businesses

Pakistan Refinery inks license agreements with Honeywell UOP, Axens

Oil retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Read more stories