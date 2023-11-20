BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Napoleon’s hat sells for record sum at French auction

AFP Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

PARIS: A hat belonging to Napoleon Bonaparte when he was French emperor sold for a record of nearly two million euros at a French auction on Sunday, the auction house said.

It went for 1.932 million euros ($2.1 million) — breaking the previous record for a Napoleonic hat, held by the same auction house, of 1.884 million euros in 2014 shelled out by a South Korean businessman. It was last owned by businessman Jean-Louis Noisiez, who died last year.

