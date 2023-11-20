BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-20

Punjab: five marriage halls sealed, Rs4.3m fine imposed

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

LAHORE: On the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, stringent measures are being implemented against the management of marriage halls throughout the province due to their failure to comply with regulations regarding one-dish policy and operating hours.

In various districts, five marriage halls have been sealed, and 12 cases have been filed, leading to the arrest of 30 individuals.

Notably, the owners of these marriage halls faced a collective fine of Rs 4.3 million imposed by the district administration.

Providing a breakdown, Lahore Division witnessed the inspection of 316 marriage halls, revealing violations at 25 locations.

The district administration responded with fines totaling Rs 7 lakh and the initiation of 8 FIRs. Furthermore, 3 wedding hall proprietors faced arrest for non-compliance with one-dish regulations and operating hour restrictions.

In Rawalpindi Division, 119 raids on marriage halls and marquees unveiled infringements of the Marriage Function Act at nine venues. Consequently, a fine of Rs 5 lakh and 15 thousand was imposed, leading to the closure of two marriage halls.

Meanwhile, DG Khan Division underwent scrutiny with inspections conducted at 1,463 marriage halls. Violations at 15 locations resulted in fines amounting to Rs 4 lakh 65 thousand, the sealing of two marriage halls, and the initiation of two legal cases.

In Gujranwala Division, out of 827 inspected marriage halls, the management of 50 venues incurred fines totaling Rs 2.6 million 20 thousand for non-compliance with the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

marriage halls Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker CM Punjab fine imposed

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab: five marriage halls sealed, Rs4.3m fine imposed

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Napoleon’s hat sells for record sum at French auction

Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel

Team from PA, Muslim nations to visit China

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

Bayer ordered to pay $1.56bn in latest US trial loss

Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

Official underscores need for reducing RTA deaths

Read more stories