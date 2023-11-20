Punjab: five marriage halls sealed, Rs4.3m fine imposed

LAHORE: On the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, stringent measures are being implemented against the management of marriage halls throughout the province due to their failure to comply with regulations regarding one-dish policy and operating hours.

In various districts, five marriage halls have been sealed, and 12 cases have been filed, leading to the arrest of 30 individuals.

Notably, the owners of these marriage halls faced a collective fine of Rs 4.3 million imposed by the district administration.

Providing a breakdown, Lahore Division witnessed the inspection of 316 marriage halls, revealing violations at 25 locations.

The district administration responded with fines totaling Rs 7 lakh and the initiation of 8 FIRs. Furthermore, 3 wedding hall proprietors faced arrest for non-compliance with one-dish regulations and operating hour restrictions.

In Rawalpindi Division, 119 raids on marriage halls and marquees unveiled infringements of the Marriage Function Act at nine venues. Consequently, a fine of Rs 5 lakh and 15 thousand was imposed, leading to the closure of two marriage halls.

Meanwhile, DG Khan Division underwent scrutiny with inspections conducted at 1,463 marriage halls. Violations at 15 locations resulted in fines amounting to Rs 4 lakh 65 thousand, the sealing of two marriage halls, and the initiation of two legal cases.

In Gujranwala Division, out of 827 inspected marriage halls, the management of 50 venues incurred fines totaling Rs 2.6 million 20 thousand for non-compliance with the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023