Saudi announces new gas discoveries in Empty Quarter, Eastern Province

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has discovered two new natural gas fields in the Empty Quarter region, the state news agency quoted Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying on Sunday.

The discovery of the Al-Hiran gas field was confirmed after gas flowed at a rate of 30 million standard cubic feet per day, and 1,600 barrels of condensate daily. The Al-Mahakik gas field was confirmed after gas flowed from it at a rate of 0.85 million standard cubic feet, the agency said.

“Natural gas was also discovered in five reservoirs in previously discovered fields,” the agency added, citing the minister.

Other discoveries were also announced in fields in the Eastern Province, according to the agency.

Aramco, overwhelmingly an oil producer, aims to boost its gas production by 50% by 2030 from 2021 levels.

It said in late September that it agreed to acquire a strategic minority stake in liquefied natural gas (LNG) company MidOcean Energy for $500 million, with an option to increase the stake - part of its push into natural gas.

Last month, Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said Aramco was looking at more investments in LNG to boost its plans to become a leading player in the seaborne gas market.

