BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh’s cricket captain Shakib bids to be lawmaker

AFP Published 19 Nov, 2023 11:17am

DHAKA: Bangladeshi cricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan has formally entered politics, seeking a nomination from the ruling Bangladesh Awami League to run in the upcoming general election on January 7.

Awami League joint secretary general Bahauddin Nasim told AFP that Shakib took nomination forms on Saturday from the party to contest in three constituencies in the election.

The polls are set to be boycotted by major opposition parties.

“He is a celebrity and has great popularity among the country’s youth,” Nasim said, welcoming the cricket all-rounder.

Shakib’s candidature has to be confirmed by a ruling party parliamentary board headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He hopes to contest a seat either in his southwestern home district of Magura, or in the capital Dhaka, Nasim said.

Hasina has led the South Asian country of around 170 million people for the past 15 years and has been accused of ruling with an iron fist.

She is seen as almost certain to return to power for a fourth time if the opposition boycott goes ahead.

Hasina has overseen impressive economic growth, but Western nations have sounded the alarm over democratic backsliding and she has been accused by the opposition of vote-rigging at the past two polls.

Turning to politics is nothing new for cricketers in South Asia, where the sport is massively popular. Doing so during a playing career, however, is rare.

But former cricket captain Mashrafe Mortaza joined politics in 2018 and was elected as a lawmaker from the ruling party in the same year.

He led Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup, before giving up the sport to focus on politics.

Shakib, Bangladesh’s regular captain in all three formats, is currently nursing a finger injury, which has forced him to skip the forthcoming Test series against New Zealand.

He suffered the injury during a match in the World Cup against Sri Lanka, when he made headlines after an unusual appeal against Angelo Mathews, which resulted in international cricket’s first ever timed out.

Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Awami League

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh’s cricket captain Shakib bids to be lawmaker

Ministers from Arab, Muslim countries to visit China in bid to end Gaza war: Saudi minister

Daily wage workers on Chaman border: Ministry asked to arrange funds for relief package

Reform plan: Govt likely to set up ‘Customs Board’

Cipher case: IHC directs special court to conclude trial within 4 weeks

Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023 promulgated

Fifteen Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment of central, southern Gaza

US envoy meets Nawaz, others ahead of elections

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv 2nd night in row: Ukraine

Non-filers likely to face prospect of SIM disablment, gas/power suspension

AML Act: Prior conviction not necessary for predicate offence proceedings

Read more stories