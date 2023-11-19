‘Military court trials’ Sindh denies filing plea against SC verdict

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Saturday denied filing any appeal over the Supreme Court’s decision against trials of civilians in the military courts.

A spokesman of the caretaker chief minister of Sindh has denied impression that the provincial government has filed any review appeal against the SC verdict in the apex court.

“The Advocate General’s office has in a clarification to the Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar has said that neither the law department nor any other department of the province has filed the review petition in the case,” spokesman said.

The sources said that Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar was in Islamabad yesterday and on his return from the federal capital today, he ordered issuance of a clarification over the matter.

Earlier, the mainstream media reported that the caretaker government of Sindh has challenged the Supreme Court’s decision against trials of civilians in the military courts.

On October 23, the Supreme Court (SC) announced its verdict by 4-1 in pleas against civilian trials in the military courts. The PTI chairman and others moved the top court challenging the military trial of civilians named in the May 09 riots triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in the Al-Qadir Trust case.