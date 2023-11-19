BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-19

MDCAT to be conducted across Sindh today

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

KARACHI: Dow University of Health Sciences will be conducting the Medical and Dental College Aptitude Test (MD CAT) for the year 2023-24 across Sindh, including Karachi, again on Sunday, November 19, in which more than 41000 male and female students from across the province are participating.

Prof Nazli Hussain, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences and focal person for MD CAT, said this during an emergency press briefing at the Expo Centre on Saturday afternoon.

She said that the preparations for holding the MD CAT have been completed. The MD CAT will be held at Expo Centre Karachi on Main University Road in Karachi, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences in Jamshoro, Bilawal Sports Complex in Shaheed Benazirabad, and Police Training School Larkana, simultaneously.

She said that there would be separate entry points for boys and girls in Expo Centre Karachi. In this regard, very strict security arrangements have been made.

Law enforcement agencies including Rangers and Police along with ambulances and medical aid volunteers will also be present. Instructions for candidates have already been issued.

Some 41000 male and female students are participating in the test for 3600 MBBS and 1190 BDS seats in public and private medical and dental institutions across the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh MDCAT Dow University of Health Sciences

Comments

1000 characters

MDCAT to be conducted across Sindh today

Reform plan: Govt likely to set up ‘Customs Board’

Cipher case: IHC directs special court to conclude trial within 4 weeks

Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023 promulgated

US envoy meets Nawaz, others ahead of elections

Non-filers likely to face prospect of SIM disablment, gas/power suspension

AML Act: Prior conviction not necessary for predicate offence proceedings

If CJ is on leave: Next senior judge shall mark cases: IHC

Early hearing of suo motu: Slain journalist’s mother files plea in SC

Nomination date for appointment of VP ECO ETDB extended

Recommendation for civil award does not create any right: LHC

Read more stories