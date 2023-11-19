MDCAT to be conducted across Sindh today

KARACHI: Dow University of Health Sciences will be conducting the Medical and Dental College Aptitude Test (MD CAT) for the year 2023-24 across Sindh, including Karachi, again on Sunday, November 19, in which more than 41000 male and female students from across the province are participating.

Prof Nazli Hussain, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences and focal person for MD CAT, said this during an emergency press briefing at the Expo Centre on Saturday afternoon.

She said that the preparations for holding the MD CAT have been completed. The MD CAT will be held at Expo Centre Karachi on Main University Road in Karachi, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences in Jamshoro, Bilawal Sports Complex in Shaheed Benazirabad, and Police Training School Larkana, simultaneously.

She said that there would be separate entry points for boys and girls in Expo Centre Karachi. In this regard, very strict security arrangements have been made.

Law enforcement agencies including Rangers and Police along with ambulances and medical aid volunteers will also be present. Instructions for candidates have already been issued.

Some 41000 male and female students are participating in the test for 3600 MBBS and 1190 BDS seats in public and private medical and dental institutions across the province.

