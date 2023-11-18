BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-11-18

Maldives new leader vows to evict Indian troops

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

MALÉ, (Maldives): President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives vowed Friday to expel Indian troops deployed in the strategically located archipelago, in his first speech to the nation after being sworn into power.

Muizzu, 45, did not name India — but promised he would deliver on his election promises, key among them a pledge to evict some 50 to 75 Indian security personnel.

“The country will not have any foreign military personnel in the Maldives,” Muizzu said after being sworn in before chief justice Ahmed Adnan at a televised, open-air ceremony. “When it comes to our security, I will draw a red line. The Maldives will respect the red lines of other countries too.”

Earlier this week, Muizzu told AFP that his intention was not to upend the regional balance by replacing the Indian military with Chinese troops. Muizzu, a former mayor of the capital Male and a construction minister for seven years, had previously promised to cultivate “strong ties” with China, a key financial backer of his nation.

The country’s eighth president since independence from Britain in 1965, Muizzu was elected in September as a proxy for a pro-China predecessor who is jailed on corruption charges. High-level representatives from both China and India were in attendance, as well as from Bangladesh, the Seychelles and Sri Lanka.

Primarily known as one of the most expensive holiday destinations in South Asia, with pristine white beaches and secluded resorts, the Maldives has also become a geopolitical hotspot.

Global east-west shipping lanes pass the nation’s chain of 1,192 tiny coral islands, stretching around 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator. China was represented at the ceremony by State Councillor Shen Yiqin as a special envoy of President Xi Jinping, who visited the Maldives in 2014 when Muizzu’s mentor Abdulla Yameen was president.

Maldivian media had reported for days that India’s President Droupadi Murmu was expected to attend, but New Delhi announced sending Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju instead.

India Indian troops Maldives Chinese troops Mohamed Muizzu Maldives President

Comments

1000 characters

Maldives new leader vows to evict Indian troops

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories