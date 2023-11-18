BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-18

Crackdown on fake cigarettes gains momentum, CHI urges continued action

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: While commendable progress has been made in curbing retailers, there remains a pressing need to address the root cause – illegal cigarette manufacturers, responsible for the proliferation of the cigarettes.

“The government’s crackdown on retailers is a step in the right direction, contributing to a decline in the consumption of cigarettes,” a spokesman of CHI, said.

Lauding the government and FBR’s relentless efforts to eradicate illicit cigarettes from the country by cracking down on retailers, the spokesman of the Citizen Health Initiative (CHI) emphasized the importance of sustaining this momentum and extending it to target illegal cigarette market, which has burgeoned rapidly since the imposition of taxes on legal cigarettes, undermining the government’s initial success in reducing cigarette consumption.

Despite the government’s efforts, the surge in illegal cigarette sales poses a dual challenge by not only diminishing government revenues but also straining the health budget; he said and called for a balanced approach, highlighting the need for continued crackdowns on both retailers and manufacturers to achieve lasting results.

It may be noted that in an initiative to combat non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes, the FBR recently conducted 429 raids across the country, resulting in the seizure of approximately 16 million illicit cigarette sticks.

This robust action signifies a crucial step towards eliminating the menace of illegal cigarettes and underscores the ongoing commitment to safeguard public health and government revenue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR RETAILERS cigarettes Illegal cigarette Citizen Health Initiative

Comments

1000 characters

Crackdown on fake cigarettes gains momentum, CHI urges continued action

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories