COMSATS award degrees to 1,700 students in 30th convocation

LAHORE: COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore campus successfully organized its 30th convocation ceremony on Wednesday, awarding degrees to 1700 students of bachelor’s and master’s belonging to various fields including Engineering, Business Administration, Architecture and Design, Information and Scientific technology, and Social sciences.

During the event, 35 amongst the graduating students of Spring-19 and Fall-19 were rewarded with university and campus gold medals for exceptional academic performances in their respective departments, including Rija Ammad from Media studies department, CUI Lahore. Moreover, 21 students were presented their PhD degrees in engineering, management, mathematics, computer science, Physics and statistics.

The ceremony formally commenced with the declaration of the Guest of Honor, Rector CUI, Professor Dr. Sajid Qamar followed by the welcome address delivered by Director CUI Lahore Campus, Professor Dr. Syed Asad Hussain who congratulated all the future nation builders on their remarkable achievement.

