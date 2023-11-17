Afghan transit trade: Four-member body to probe abnormal increase in volume of goods

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq has constituted a four-member committee to investigate abnormal increase in volume of goods in Afghan-transit trade.

According to sources, AD Khowaja (PSP), Secretary Ministry of Human Rights would be chairperson of the committee.

Other members included Dr Saeed Khan Jadoon, Ex-Member (Policy) Customs and Nabeel Ahmed Awan, principal secretary to governor Punjab.

The terms of reference (TORs) of the inquiry committee are as follows: Reasons for failure of FBR to monitor ATTA goods volume and flag abrupt increase for appropriate redressal in timely manner.

Historical trends of volume of goods imported through Pakistan under Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade agreement.

Reason for steep rise in ATTA imports in FY2022-23 with enforcement/policy failures.

Estimation of volume of smuggling based on demand/supply analysis of smuggling prone items with particular focus on FY22-23.

Inadequacies of current tracking system deployed by FBR to prevent dropping enroute.

Responsibility for reverse flow of ATTA cargos from Afghanistan to Pakistan through customs border points and unfrequented routes.

Role of Pakistan Customs officials, border security forces and other government entities in weak enforcement leading to huge influx of smuggled goods.

Legal lacunas, if any, contributing to ineffective border interdiction Policy issues contributing to current magnitude of smuggling.

Fixing responsibility for failure in regulation of Afghan Transit Trade prevention of large-scale smuggling leading to huge losses for the economy of the country Way forward and suggestion for improvement of transit trade system.

Way forward suggestion, effective enforcement leading to maximum response, of legitimates transit trade while effectively interdicting illicit trade at borders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023