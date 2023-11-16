Underprivileged children: ABL gives donation to TCF

KARACHI: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) continues its commitment to social responsibility by extending a helping hand to underprivileged communities across various sectors. With the aim to provide Quality Education (SDG-Goal 4) and to create awareness through sporting activities, ABL recently collaborated with The Citizens Foundation (TCF), one of Pakistan’s leading institutions engaged in providing quality education to the lesser privileged.

ABL is supporting a fundraising event, ‘Cycle for Change’ (CFC) through which, the education of an entire classroom of 30 students will be facilitated besides spreading awareness on the subject.

The donation cheque was handed over to TCF by Jamil Khan, Chief-CRBG South to Nilofar Saeed, Director TCF at a ceremony held at TCF Head Office, Karachi recently. Senior management members from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Jamil Khan emphasized ABL’s commitment to charitable and social programmes. These efforts are specifically geared towards economic development, education, and healthcare for the underprivileged segments of the society.

Nilofer Saeed, Director of TCF, expressed her gratitude for ABL’s donation, which will empower an entire classroom of students throughout the academic year. She commended Allied Bank’s dedication to CSR initiatives, particularly in the education sector.

