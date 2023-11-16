BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-16

Underprivileged children: ABL gives donation to TCF

Press Release Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

KARACHI: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) continues its commitment to social responsibility by extending a helping hand to underprivileged communities across various sectors. With the aim to provide Quality Education (SDG-Goal 4) and to create awareness through sporting activities, ABL recently collaborated with The Citizens Foundation (TCF), one of Pakistan’s leading institutions engaged in providing quality education to the lesser privileged.

ABL is supporting a fundraising event, ‘Cycle for Change’ (CFC) through which, the education of an entire classroom of 30 students will be facilitated besides spreading awareness on the subject.

The donation cheque was handed over to TCF by Jamil Khan, Chief-CRBG South to Nilofar Saeed, Director TCF at a ceremony held at TCF Head Office, Karachi recently. Senior management members from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Jamil Khan emphasized ABL’s commitment to charitable and social programmes. These efforts are specifically geared towards economic development, education, and healthcare for the underprivileged segments of the society.

Nilofer Saeed, Director of TCF, expressed her gratitude for ABL’s donation, which will empower an entire classroom of students throughout the academic year. She commended Allied Bank’s dedication to CSR initiatives, particularly in the education sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ABL donation TCF Underprivileged children

Comments

1000 characters

Underprivileged children: ABL gives donation to TCF

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Govt securities on PSX: MoF forms body to finalise modalities for issuance, trading

T-bills cut-off yield down up to 50bps

Israeli raid at hospital sparks global concern

Petrol price slashed by Rs2.04, HSD’s by Rs6.47

Illegal gas sale to unlicensed third party: PEL secures stay order against PD letter from court

Read more stories