BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-16

KP govt urged to improve living conditions of prisoners in jail

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

LAHORE :Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi has urged upon all stake holders in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to ensure improvement of living conditions of prisoners in jails especially children, women and destitute/ resource less prisoners.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Prison Reforms to review and follow up implementation of recommendations in the Report on Prisons.

This was desired by the apex court of Pakistan, during hearing of the case on miserable conditions of prisoners in jails in September, 2018.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Ch, Secretary Home, Muhammad Abid Majeed, Inspector General Prisons, Muhammad Usman Masood, Provincial Mohtasib KP, Syed Jamal-ud-Din Shah, Advocate General KP, Amir Javed, DG (Prosecution) Mian Muhammad and Regional Head Peshawar Wafaqi Mohtasib, Badsha Gul Wazir.

Wafaqi Mohtasib urged upon the Provincial Government of KP to build additional accommodation where there is overcrowding in district jails, which should have separate and independent portion for women and juvenile prisoners with sleeping space for every prisoner and adequate toilet and hygiene facilities.

He stressed the need to link biometric system in Jails with courts to maintain record of prisoners and ensure development of an interface between jails, courts and NADRA for monitoring and verification of Prisoner’s record.

The Home Secretary Abid Majeed informed the members of the meeting that 39 prisons with authorized capacity of 13375 have so far been made operational in KP with health and hygiene facilities, separate and independent detention facilities for women, juvenile inmates, where education/ skill training facilities to the prisoner have been ensured.

He further updated that efforts are in hand to allot dedicated rooms for installation of Prisons Management Information System (PMIS) Main Server and for the conduct of examinations for Prisoners by the HEC and other relevant institutions. He mentioned that PMIS has also been installed in 14 Jails and networking has been completed in 38 Jails.

Wafaqi Mohtasib appreciated the steps taken by KP Government toward implementation of the recommendation on prison reforms and added that significant improvement was visible in the condition of prisons and life of the jail inmates. He also directed the provincial authorities to pursue the construction of jails in new Districts of Upper Chitral, Kolai-Palas, Upper South Waziristan, Lower Kohistan and Torgher.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

prisoners KP govt Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

KP govt urged to improve living conditions of prisoners in jail

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Govt securities on PSX: MoF forms body to finalise modalities for issuance, trading

T-bills cut-off yield down up to 50bps

Israeli raid at hospital sparks global concern

Petrol price slashed by Rs2.04, HSD’s by Rs6.47

Illegal gas sale to unlicensed third party: PEL secures stay order against PD letter from court

Read more stories