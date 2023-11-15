BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Thai group takes control of Selfridges as partner wobbles

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2023 04:51pm

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Central Group has taken over ownership of historic British department store Selfridges after its Austrian partner hit financial difficulties.

Central said Tuesday it has converted a loan into equity to become the majority shareholder in the Selfridges Group, which also includes De Bijenkorf in the Netherlands and Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland.

The move comes days after its crisis-hit co-owner Signa said it faced restructuring following liquidity problems.

Central Group, founded by the Chinese-Thai Chirathivat business clan in 1927, has grown to become a multinational conglomerate with a sprawling retail and property portfolio.

It bought Italy’s luxury department store Rinascente in 2011 and the Selfridges Group for £4 billion in partnership with Signa in 2021.

“Central Group will become the majority shareholder and gain control of the joint-venture company for the operating companies within the Selfridges Group,” Central said in its statement.

“The move solidifies Central Group as an owner-operator of the largest European luxury department store group offering customers the best curation of brands, merchandise, and extraordinary experiences.”

Signa – which owns the Chrysler building in New York – will present restructuring plans by the end of the month, it said on Friday.

Selfridges

