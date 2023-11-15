BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Ton-up for Mitchell but New Zealand lose Williamson in semi-final chase

AFP Published November 15, 2023 Updated November 15, 2023 08:51pm

MUMBAI: Daryl Mitchell completed a fine hundred only to see two wickets fall quickly at the other end as New Zealand’s quest for a record-breaking World Cup semi-final win over India suffered a major setback.

Mitchell came in with New Zealand 39-2, chasing a huge target of 398 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

But he responded with an 85-ball century featuring eight fours and five sixes, his second of the tournament against India following 130 in a four-wicket pool defeat by the unbeaten hosts in Dharamsala.

India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final being played on used pitch

Together with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, he put on 181 for the third wicket to give the Black Caps hope of a second successive World Cup semi-final win over India following a 2019 victory in a rain-affected match in Manchester.

Star batsman Williamson, however, fell for 69 when he flicked Mohammed Shami – who had dropped him on 52 – straight to Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg.

Two balls later, 220-3 became 220-4 in the 33rd over when Shami had Tom Latham lbw for a duck, with the paceman having taken all four New Zealand wickets to fall.

The most any side have made batting second to win a World Cup semi-final is New Zealand’s Duckworth/Lewis adjusted 299-6 against South Africa at Auckland in 2015.

