BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
BIPL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.48%)
BOP 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.01%)
DGKC 67.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.49%)
FABL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
FCCL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.01%)
HBL 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
HUBC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.39%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.75%)
OGDC 103.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PIOC 112.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.18%)
PRL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.74%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.11 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.02%)
TRG 81.63 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,769 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 155.8 (0.77%)
KSE100 56,666 Increased By 142.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By 40.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-15

Over 10 signatories from Pakistan participate in WEPs Forum

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

KARACHI: More than 10 signatories of Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) from Pakistan participated in the 2023 Asia-Pacific WEPs Forum under the auspices of UN Women and UN Global Compact.

The two-day WEPs Forum held in Manila, Philippines, on November 07 and 08, 2023, was a platform for “learning and networking and to further catalyse business actions towards gender equality.”

The forum was organised as part of the new supported program of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, ‘Advancing the implementation of WEPs for accelerated business action for gender equality in Asia & Pacific’. At the forum, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was represented by its Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer (CMBDO), Raeda Latif.

Speaking at the occasion, the PSX CMBDO, Raeda Latif, highlighted the fact that Pakistan Stock Exchange furthers the empowerment of women and adopts practices for gender equality as a signatory of Women’s Empowerment Principles. She outlined how women are faring in the economic landscape, particularly the corporate sector, in Pakistan. She also briefed the participants that PSX as an entity, being a self-listed company and as a frontline regulator, advocates and adopts women-friendly, gender responsive policies and practices in line with the provisions of Women’s Empowerment Principles.

In a panel discussion at the forum, Ms. Raeda Latif apprised the participants that PSX is promoting gender equality in terms of furthering this agenda on five pillars of materiality, namely governance, workplace, supply chain, consumers and community not only as a listed entity but also as a frontline regulator. She further briefed that keeping in view that 80-90 percent of businesses in Pakistan are family owned, PSX has worked with educational institutions and family businesses to focus on legacy matters whereby the women progeny and offspring can lead a business through succession planning.

She explained that as proponents of the Sustainability Development Goals (SDG) including SDG 5 for advancing gender equality; ESG, particularly the ‘S’ & ‘G’ elements; and being the signatory of the seven principles of WEPs, PSX makes consistent efforts for an all inclusive business and corporate sector for the overall progression and universality of gender equality and women empowerment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

UN Women’s Empowerment Principles WEPs Forum

Comments

1000 characters

Over 10 signatories from Pakistan participate in WEPs Forum

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Gohar explains how Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan can expand economies

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release ‘thousands of containers’ from port

Wrong computation of tax liability: FTO asks FBR to refund excess income tax to taxpayers

Forex deals: Tax on windfall profits of banks likely

SBP allows ASA Microfinance Bank to commence operations

Show-cause notice: SJC to consider Justice Naqvi’s reply on 20th

Bilawal sharpens anti-PML(N) rhetoric

Read more stories