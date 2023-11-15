Students collect funds for oppressed Palestinians

KARACHI: In solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters, students of the UIT University (UITU) organised a relief camp to collect donations for the Palestinian people. In the donation drive students, faculty, and staff participated.

Over the one week, the relief camp collected approximately 300,000 Pakistani rupees. The funds were donated to the Al-Khidmat Foundation, a Pakistani non-profit organisation that provides humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

UITU Vice Chancellor Dr Johar Ali informed the students about the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and urged them to do whatever they can to help the Palestinian people.

“The Palestinian people, despite being displaced from their homeland and facing oppression, have maintained their determination and are fighting for their rights,” Dr Johar said. “We must stand with them in their struggle.”

In addition to their own personal resources, the students also received donations from their friends and families. They also held prayers for the Palestinian people.

