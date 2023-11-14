BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.41%)
BIPL 21.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.14%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 68.15 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.87%)
FABL 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.95%)
FCCL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
GGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
HBL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.71%)
HUBC 123.50 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.88%)
OGDC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
PAEL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
PIOC 113.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PPL 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.51%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.67%)
TRG 79.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 20,284 Increased By 130.6 (0.65%)
KSE100 56,580 Increased By 56.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,017 Increased By 28.7 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden meets with Indonesia president ahead of Xi summit

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2023 10:44am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

WASHINGTON: Leaders from the United States and Indonesia held discussions on Monday that will set the stage for US President Joe Biden’s first in person meeting in a year with Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this week.

Biden greeted Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House as the two leaders prepare for a Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, where Washington hopes to reduce friction with Beijing. Biden is due to meet Xi on Wednesday.

The United States and Indonesia agreed to new cooperation in defense areas including cybersecurity, space, combined exercises and nuclear threats, the White House said.

On climate, they agreed on efforts to support the electrical grid and improve air quality. Reuters reported on Sunday that the two countries are working to advance a potential minerals partnership focused on the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal nickel, citing three people with direct knowledge of the conversations.

But the Biden administration is still concerned about environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards in Indonesia and is examining how such a deal might work.

The two sides will unveil a plan that will prepare the countries for negotiations on the issue, one of the US officials said.

The White House said on Monday that Biden would announce a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two sides on sustainable energy and mineral development.

Indonesia makes appeal to us on Gaza

Jokowi, as the president is known, pressed Biden on steps to end Israel’s war with Hamas.

“Indonesia appeals to the US to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza. Ceasefire is a must for the sake of humanity,” Widodo said in the Oval Office at the start of talks with the US president.

We’ll do ‘everything in our power’ to free captive Americans: Biden

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is the largest Muslim-majority nation.

Many Muslims have been outraged by Biden’s support for Israel after Hamas killed about 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages on Oct. 7, according to Israeli officials.

Palestinian officials have said Israeli strikes have killed more than 11,000 Gaza residents.

“The president will look to ask Indonesia to a play a larger role and to assist us,” in the Middle East, a US official said, without elaborating on what such an expanded role might entail.

Like several of its neighbors in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is economically intertwined with China as it navigates territorial disputes with its larger neighbor and wants to avoid getting caught in the middle by hostile Washington-Beijing relations.

Jakarta and Washington formally upgraded relations to the highest diplomatic tier as part of the leaders’ meeting.

The two leaders were expected to discuss Indonesia’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Myanmar, where the military took control in a 2021 coup and has been engaged in clashes with rebel alliances, one of the officials said.

“It’s going to be time soon for us to think about what our next steps are together to deal with a situation that is untenable,” the person said.

Jokowi, first elected in 2014, is constitutionally required to leave office next year after serving the maximum two terms.

China White House Xi Jinping Electric vehicle Myanmar Southeast Asia US president Joe Biden President Joko Widodo Israeli officials US-China tensions APEC Gaza residents

Comments

1000 characters

Biden meets with Indonesia president ahead of Xi summit

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Hydroelectric sector: Wapda challenges Nepra’s tariff determination

Efforts afoot to plug revenue leakage, PM told

Hike in gas tariffs: Exporters in deep trouble: TMAP

HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

Nawaz due in Quetta today

Read more stories